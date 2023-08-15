Tributes
Hawaiian Electric stock continues to plunge amid lawsuits over Maui wildfires

Linemen work on poles, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii, following a deadly wildfire...
Linemen work on poles, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii, following a deadly wildfire that caused heavy damage days earlier. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)(Rick Bowmer | AP)
By Howard Dicus
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:24 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Electric’s stock continued to plunge on Tuesday on news of lawsuits by people second-guessing the decisions it made during devastating wildfires on Maui.

Hawaiian Electric shares lost a third of their value in a single day — falling almost to $20 a share — as word spread that personal injury lawyers were gunning for the company.

Bloomberg News and the New York Post cited three law firms investigating HECO: Watts Guerra, Singleton Schreiber, and Frantz Law Group – presumably researching possible class-action lawsuits.

Lawsuit accuses HECO of negligence in wildfire that devastated Lahaina

Watts Guerra specializes in agriculture suits. Singleton Schreiber, which has already filed suit, lists its specialties on its website and the first one is fire litigation.

Frantz Law Group bills itself on its website as specializing in wildfire lawsuits.

HECO is accused of failing to shut down power proactively. But that would have disabled water pressure, as eventually happened from an involuntary power shutdown. It also would have affected medical patients who need electrical devices for respiration.

