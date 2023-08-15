Tributes
‘A gunfight without bullets’: Firefighters faced down blaze with dry hydrants, no communications

Wildfire wreckage is shown Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Wildfire wreckage is shown Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
By Daryl Huff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 6:37 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters on the front line in Lahaina are telling harrowing stories of watching their own town burn — while the water ran out and they were forced to flee.

The stories are coming out through their union leaders, who are trying to make sure they have the continuing support they need.

Fire Fighters Association President Bobby Lee said he and two executives of the International union toured Lahaina and met with Maui firefighters on Sunday.

“Our resources were pretty much overwhelmed,” Lee said.

The leaders said the firefighters described the wind-driven fires bearing down on Lahaina as being like a blowtorch — 25 to 30 firefighters were staring down the flames as their hydrants went dry.

Frank Lima, the secretary-treasurer of the International Assoc. of Fire Fighters, described a nightmare scenario for the firefighters on the ground. “Fighting fire for their lives, getting overrun trying to have a captain they are trying to get out to a burn center, hydrants aren’t working,” Lima said. “That’s no different from cops being in a gunfight without bullets.”

Stephen Gilman, IAFF regional vice president, said they were making life-and-death decisions during the crisis. “With communications breaking down, they (made) split second decisions.”

Lee said at one point, one of the half dozen companies was forced to abandon their truck.

“They couldn’t ram cars in front of them because people are in them,” Lee said.

“Get out, try and get people out and stay away from the fire because the truck could go nowhere because the cars were all around.”

It’s unclear what made the hydrants run dry. The governor said Monday that will be part of the state Attorney General’s investigation. But on top of that, the emergency communications failed as well.

“At some point even the 911 system was not operable,” Lee said. “I don’t know if fire consumed antennas or what.”

The leaders also pointed out that many of the firefighters were also defending their own homes.

“While they are fighting fire and fighting for their own lives and fighting to protect people they don’t know putting their lives on the line; in the back of their head they know their house has been destroyed and they are wondering about their loved ones,” Lima said.

To make donations directly to Hawaii firefighters, click here.

