Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

For first time ever, cable and broadcast are less than half of all TV viewing

FILE - For the first time ever, combined broadcast and cable made up less than 50 percent of...
FILE - For the first time ever, combined broadcast and cable made up less than 50 percent of all TV viewing, according to the July Nielsen ratings.(CNN Newsource, file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 7:04 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More Americans are turning their backs on broadcast and cable TV.

For the first time ever, combined broadcast and cable made up less than 50 percent of all TV viewing, according to the July Nielsen ratings.

Breaking it down, broadcast viewership made up just 20% with cable making up 29.6% of the audience.

Year-over-year, that’s a drop of 5% and 12%, respectively.

Meanwhile, streaming services grew to a record high in July of nearly 39 percent of all TV watching.

YouTube is the most popular option, followed by Netflix and Hulu.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maui police say they’ve suspended a placard program designed to speed up access into West Maui...
Maui police suspend placard program after ‘non-essential’ people flood distribution sites
Destroyed homes and cars are shown, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hawaii officials...
LIVE: Biden to discuss response efforts in catastrophic Maui wildfire as death toll rises to 99
Recovery crews continue to work their way through the wreckage of Lahaina town.
‘We are mourning’: Agencies pledge more disaster aid as Maui death toll rises to 96
Tropical Storm Greg and Hurricane Fernanda
Tropical Storm Greg on track toward south of islands, while Hurricane Fernanda weakens in E. Pacific
Oprah Winfrey visited a shelter on Maui on Sunday to comfort residents and bring attention to...
Oprah during visit to Maui shelter: It’s critical that aid gets to evacuees quickly

Latest News

Yellow-legged hornet
Invasive hornet spotted in US for first time, officials warn
Destroyed homes and cars are shown, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hawaii officials...
Biden to discuss response efforts in catastrophic Maui wildfire as death toll rises to 99
Utah mom brings infant triplets and 4-year-old with her to jury duty.
Mom brings triplets to jury duty
FILE - A sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store in Cherry Creek Mall in Denver is...
As a criminal case against a Tesla driver wraps up, legal and ethical questions on Autopilot endure
Mary-Kate Olsen, left, and Ashley Olsen attend the CFDA Fashion Awards at the Brooklyn Museum...
‘Full House’ star Ashley Olsen welcomes first baby