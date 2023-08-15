Tributes
First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds pick up today, rainfall remains minimal

First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds pick up today, mostly dry conditions persist
First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds pick up today, mostly dry conditions persist
By Guy Hagi
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 3:12 AM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy trade winds pick up today through Thursday as high pressure builds to the distant north and Tropical Storm Greg passes by to the south. The trades will ease into the light to moderate range Friday through the weekend. Relatively dry trade wind weather will prevail through the forecast period. Shower activity will remain confined primarily to windward slopes and coasts, with a few showers reaching leeward communities at times. A period of wet trade wind weather could move through late Sunday through early next week as the remnants of Hurricane Fernanda move through.

Background swells from the south and southeast will keep small surf along south facing shores throughout the week. A series of small north-northwest to northwest swells are expected throughout the week. A small northeast swell is possible over the weekend.

