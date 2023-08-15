Escaping with nothing except the clothes on his back, resident recounts moment fires broke out

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After fires ravaged communities in West Maui, residents are finally able to see the place where their homes once stood.

Among those is Greg Lynch, who walked down his neighborhood block now filled with ruin — nothing left except for empty cinderblock house frames and remnants of those who once lived there.

“We lost our home and everything. We got out with the clothes on our back, our cat, our dog, and the wife and me, and basically it’s all we have, you know,” he said.

While his family is intact, seeing the destruction was difficult to put into words.

“It was crazy. I’ve never seen anything like it. And I don’t want anyone to ever have to go through what we went through. It was hard. It’s hard.”

Lynch recounted the moment when the fires broke out in Lahaina, saying he had been taking a nap.

“What woke me up was the explosions from people’s propane tanks blowing up,” he said.

He rushed outside and up the hill to see the wildfire moving toward town.

“By the time we packed a bag, the police were driving down the street on their loudspeaker saying, evacuate immediately,” he explained.

He and his wife were only able to grab some important papers and their pets and left.

“And then as we were driving out, people were abandoning their cars and running down the street because it (the fire) was going so fast,” Lynch said.

“I have a lifted truck. I rammed one car out of the way to make room for it, and then just off-roaded — just driving off the side of the road. And it was literally people jumping in the bed of my truck, like running for their lives. It was apocalyptic. It was crazy.”

Lynch said they are now staying with whatever friend can host them for a night or two. They really want to go to another island, but say that’s proving difficult.

“We’re trying to get to another island where we have family, and it’s hard for that because the airlines aren’t allowing people to bring their pets on. They’re saying their carriers are too big, and then we get a different carrier and it’s too small.”

Lynch went to the Maui Humane Society shelter, hoping they could provide what he needs for his dog so the family can stay together and try to move on from this tragedy.

“It’s been go, go, go for us. Just trying to figure out what the next move is,” he said. “You know, it’s hard to process, it’s a lot.”

He said he now has a new pet carrier and hopes he’ll be able to leave Maui for a Neighbor Island in the next few days.

