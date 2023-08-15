Despite losing everything, Maui residents continue to show ‘aloha’ in time of need

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Despite losing their homes and even some, their loved ones, in the Maui fires, one thing that remains strong is their aloha spirit.

One of those who continues to fight and help those in need is Kanani Adolpho.

She is the wife of a firefighter, who despite losing some of her own family in the fires, has been a volunteer at the War Memorial Complex in Wailuku from the very first night.

“I’m just a volunteer, I’m a nobody. But this is my calling, I was born and raised here, I’m never leaving,” Adolpho said.

“Every day is different. Truly, talking from my heart, the mental health. To me, the children, the families, everything they’re seeing and everything they’ve gone through, the mental health today is my focus.”

Survivors sheltered at the site, said the memory of escaping the fires is still fresh on their mind.

“Six hours in the water, we had to jump into the ocean because we were trapped,” said Amelita Tingson, who survived a wall of fire in Lahaina by wading out into the ocean.

She along with her sister, Nelen Cesar, said they have nine family members in all, inside the shelter, all struggling with what to do next.

But despite this hardship, their spirits remain hopeful.

“You know, our lives are the blessings — that’s all we’re thankful for. It’s sad. No more memories. Everything, we left, it’s only in the heart. It’s all that we bring in,” Cesar said.

Meanwhile, a survivor named Julius recounted his harrowing escape — coming away from the tragedy with injuries but grateful to be alive.

He said he heard his skin popping in the heat as he ran.

“At that moment, when I’m running, I cannot see anything, it’s all black. I thought I was going to die,” he said.

He started praying when he saw an opening in the inferno, running to safety as he said his sneakers melted in the heat.

But that didn’t stop him from helping those along the way.

“I got to the harbor, I see two old ladies,” he said. “The old ladies, they cannot walk anymore. And they’re crying, because they cannot carry her. So what I can do, I carry her on my back.”

At the waterline, he eased himself into the waves — another selfless survivor.

While many unknowns remain of when these people will be able to return home and how they will be able to rebuild, what’s certain is that the community will continue to rally behind and be there for those in need.

“You see entire families who’ve lost every single thing they had, and they’re living on their air mattress and a cot and a chair, and they’re still just grateful to have each other,” said Oprah Winfrey while visiting the shelter.

“It’s really, you know, the ‘aloha spirit’ is about community and about family and we’ve seen this here in ways that most people never get to imagine what that really looks like.”

