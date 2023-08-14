With hundreds unaccounted for, FEMA says wildfire response still in search-and-rescue phase

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With hundreds of people still unaccounted for on Maui, federal authorities are still calling their response in Lahaina a search-and-rescue operation.

The death toll in the fire-ravaged town stands at 96, though officials have warned that number will almost certainly rise as teams armed with cadaver dogs are able to get into the hardest-hit areas.

Gov. Josh Green will hold a news conference Monday to discuss the disaster response work. He’ll be joined by Mayor Mayor Richard Bissen and representatives from HECO and the Red Cross.

As the search for missing loved ones continues, federal authorities believe that significant issues with communication may still be prohibiting some people from re-connecting with their families.

The Red Cross is assisting in reunification efforts and the county has established a resource center so people can report loved ones missing and provide DNA samples for possible identification.

A Red Cross spokesperson said the agency has received more than 2,500 calls from people looking for loved ones. About 800 of those cases have been resolved.

Meanwhile, thousands of evacuees remain in shelters on Maui. FEMA says about 3,000 people have registered so far for disaster assistance, which includes cash aid.

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, who is on Maui, spoke at the White House briefing on Monday to encourage evacuees to seek FEMA disaster assistance. Assistance checks of $700 are available for evacuees to help cover the costs of food, water and medical supplies. There are also additional aid programs for property loss. Details can be found at disasterassistance.gov.

“As residents mourn the loss of their friends, their loved ones, their neighbors, the loss of their homes and their way of life, we want to let them know that we are mourning with them,” Criswell said. “Nothing can prepare them for the emotional toll ... this severe event has taken on them.”

FEMA is also administering the Transitional Shelter Assistance Program, which enables survivors to stay in hotels for a limited amount of time as government works to develop a housing plan.

FEMA pays for these hotel rooms — so there’s no out of pocket expenses for survivors.

