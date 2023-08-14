A stubborn wildfire in Kula is also still burning. So far, 19 homes have been lost

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The residents of Kula, in Upcountry Maui, are mourning for their neighbors, friends and loved ones in West Maui. They’re mourning for their own community, too.

The same day a wildfire ripped through Lahaina, one tore through Kula, too.

No fatalities were reported, but at least 19 homes have burned.

County officials say three of the homes were in Olinda, while 16 were in Kula.

And authorities warn there could be more. There’s been no access to some area, and the fire is still just 60% contained. So far, the blaze has burned more than 700 acres.

Sweetheart Mori’s home was among those lost.

“You never think that your house is going to burn down, nobody does,” she said.

“But what you going do when there’s a fire. You just gonna deal with it and just get the heck away. At least your life is saved. Instead of the people in Lahaina. They don’t have their lives. And their families are planning funerals and not planning to rebuild. So I feel very fortunate.”

Three helicopters, four engines, two tankers and one utility are currently on-site — struggling to control the flame five days after the wildfire started.

County officials say hotspots in gulches and other hard to reach places, along with land divisions and fences, make this a difficult fire to contain.

