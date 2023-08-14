Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

A stubborn wildfire in Kula is also still burning. So far, 19 homes have been lost

The residents of Kula, in Upcountry Maui, are mourning for their neighbors, friends and loved ones in West Maui. They’re mourning for their own community, too.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 5:25 PM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The residents of Kula, in Upcountry Maui, are mourning for their neighbors, friends and loved ones in West Maui. They’re mourning for their own community, too.

The same day a wildfire ripped through Lahaina, one tore through Kula, too.

No fatalities were reported, but at least 19 homes have burned.

County officials say three of the homes were in Olinda, while 16 were in Kula.

And authorities warn there could be more. There’s been no access to some area, and the fire is still just 60% contained. So far, the blaze has burned more than 700 acres.

Sweetheart Mori’s home was among those lost.

“You never think that your house is going to burn down, nobody does,” she said.

“But what you going do when there’s a fire. You just gonna deal with it and just get the heck away. At least your life is saved. Instead of the people in Lahaina. They don’t have their lives. And their families are planning funerals and not planning to rebuild. So I feel very fortunate.”

Three helicopters, four engines, two tankers and one utility are currently on-site — struggling to control the flame five days after the wildfire started.

County officials say hotspots in gulches and other hard to reach places, along with land divisions and fences, make this a difficult fire to contain.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of long-time Lahaina residents died after attempting to flee flames near home
‘Indescribable grief’: Loved ones identify family of 4 killed while fleeing Lahaina wildfire
Gov. Josh Green said on Saturday that the death toll from the Lahaina wildfire now stands at...
Death toll in Lahaina rises to 93 as families with missing loved ones are asked for DNA samples
The death toll from a wildfire that ripped through Lahaina continues to climb.
Limited access to West Maui reopens as recovery operations continue; death toll stands at 80
Devastating aftermath of the wildfires that raged through Historic Lahaina this past week.
LATEST: HTA urges visitors to reschedule all upcoming travel to West Maui
Kokua Maui
Want to help those devastated by the Maui wildfires? Here’s how

Latest News

Coffee shop owners share harrowing story of surviving Lahaina wildfire
‘All you could feel is heat’: Business owner describes harrowing escape from Lahaina
Crews continue to search Lahaina town for those who perished in the blaze.
Governor: Official death toll stands at 93, but recovery teams are ‘discovering more tragedies’
As recovery continue the work of searching for remains in the wreckage that was Lahaina’s...
Lahaina wildfire still just 85% contained. Here’s the latest on the response in Maui County
People on Maui are being warned not to drink the water in certain parts of the island following...
Maui County releases new maps showing where water is unsafe to drink