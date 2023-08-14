Series of small quakes, including a magnitude 4.3, rattle Hawaii Island

VOLCANO, HAWAII (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two small earthquakes shook Hawaii Island near Hawaii Volcanoes National Park Sunday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The USGS said a magnitude 2.6 earthquake occurred at 12:47 p.m. It was centered 5.3 miles west-northwest of Volcano town at a one mile depth.

A second quake measured at magnitude 4.3 occurred at 1:36 p.m., 5 miles south-southest of Volcano within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. USGS seismologists said the stronger quake was also much deeper, with its epicenter 15.5 miles down.

Earlier USGS data indicated three quakes. However, the second and third quakes were recorded five seconds apart, and are now regarded as the same earthquake.

There is no tsunami threat, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

