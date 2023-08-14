Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Series of small quakes, including a magnitude 4.3, rattle Hawaii Island

Two earthquakes rattled Hawaii Island within an hour, including a magnitude 4.3 quake.
Two earthquakes rattled Hawaii Island within an hour, including a magnitude 4.3 quake.(USGS)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 2:08 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VOLCANO, HAWAII (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two small earthquakes shook Hawaii Island near Hawaii Volcanoes National Park Sunday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The USGS said a magnitude 2.6 earthquake occurred at 12:47 p.m. It was centered 5.3 miles west-northwest of Volcano town at a one mile depth.

A second quake measured at magnitude 4.3 occurred at 1:36 p.m., 5 miles south-southest of Volcano within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. USGS seismologists said the stronger quake was also much deeper, with its epicenter 15.5 miles down.

Earlier USGS data indicated three quakes. However, the second and third quakes were recorded five seconds apart, and are now regarded as the same earthquake.

There is no tsunami threat, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of long-time Lahaina residents died after attempting to flee flames near home
‘Indescribable grief’: Loved ones identify family of 4 killed while fleeing Lahaina wildfire
Gov. Josh Green said on Saturday that the death toll from the Lahaina wildfire now stands at...
Death toll in Lahaina rises to 93 as families with missing loved ones are asked for DNA samples
The death toll from a wildfire that ripped through Lahaina continues to climb.
Limited access to West Maui reopens as recovery operations continue; death toll stands at 80
Devastating aftermath of the wildfires that raged through Historic Lahaina this past week.
LATEST: HTA urges visitors to reschedule all upcoming travel to West Maui
Kokua Maui
Want to help those devastated by the Maui wildfires? Here’s how

Latest News

The state is sending out a call to property owners for help to house thousands of people left...
Property owners: The state wants your help to house Maui evacuees
The blaze that decimated Lahaina is now the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century.
LATEST: About 5,000 remain without power in West Maui, HECO says
The Hawaii Tourism Authority is asking visitors to postpone West Maui travel.
Hawaii Tourism Authority: Visitors have ‘largely heeded call’ to leave Maui
Flames engulf the hall of historic Waiola Church in Lahaina and nearby Lahaina Hongwanji...
State confirms sirens were not activated as ferocious wildfire ripped through Lahaina