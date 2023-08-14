Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Property owners: The state wants your help to house Maui evacuees

The state is sending out a call to property owners for help to house thousands of people left...
The state is sending out a call to property owners for help to house thousands of people left homeless after the devastating wildfire in West Maui.(Photo submitted)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 2:30 PM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is sending out a call to property owners for help to house thousands of people left homeless after the devastating wildfire in West Maui.

The Hawaii Fire Relief Housing program will compile information from property owners on what types accommodations they can provide — and then match those with evacuees in need.

Property owners can provide details starting Monday by clicking here.

A list of available properties should be online by Tuesday, the state said.

Officials said the website will feature an online portal for landlords to list any available units. Once properties are verified, they’ll be included in a database for those who have lost their homes.

For those without internet access, a hotline has been set up at 808-587-0469.

The program is a referral service only.

Landlords and residents will need to rental terms. The state also said landlords who rent units to eligible residents displaced by the fires may be eligible for FEMA or state funds.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of long-time Lahaina residents died after attempting to flee flames near home
‘Indescribable grief’: Loved ones identify family of 4 killed while fleeing Lahaina wildfire
Gov. Josh Green said on Saturday that the death toll from the Lahaina wildfire now stands at...
Death toll in Lahaina rises to 93 as families with missing loved ones are asked for DNA samples
The death toll from a wildfire that ripped through Lahaina continues to climb.
Limited access to West Maui reopens as recovery operations continue; death toll stands at 80
Devastating aftermath of the wildfires that raged through Historic Lahaina this past week.
LATEST: HTA urges visitors to reschedule all upcoming travel to West Maui
Kokua Maui
Want to help those devastated by the Maui wildfires? Here’s how

Latest News

Two earthquakes rattled Hawaii Island within an hour, including a magnitude 4.3 quake.
Series of small quakes, including a magnitude 4.3, rattle Hawaii Island
The blaze that decimated Lahaina is now the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century.
LATEST: About 5,000 remain without power in West Maui, HECO says
The Hawaii Tourism Authority is asking visitors to postpone West Maui travel.
Hawaii Tourism Authority: Visitors have ‘largely heeded call’ to leave Maui
Flames engulf the hall of historic Waiola Church in Lahaina and nearby Lahaina Hongwanji...
State confirms sirens were not activated as ferocious wildfire ripped through Lahaina