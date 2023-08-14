Property owners: The state wants your help to house Maui evacuees

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is sending out a call to property owners for help to house thousands of people left homeless after the devastating wildfire in West Maui.

The Hawaii Fire Relief Housing program will compile information from property owners on what types accommodations they can provide — and then match those with evacuees in need.

Property owners can provide details starting Monday by clicking here.

A list of available properties should be online by Tuesday, the state said.

Officials said the website will feature an online portal for landlords to list any available units. Once properties are verified, they’ll be included in a database for those who have lost their homes.

For those without internet access, a hotline has been set up at 808-587-0469.

The program is a referral service only.

Landlords and residents will need to rental terms. The state also said landlords who rent units to eligible residents displaced by the fires may be eligible for FEMA or state funds.

