Police investigating after man dies in hit-and-run on Nimitz Highway

File photo of police lights.
File photo of police lights.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:16 AM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police opened up an investigation after a deadly hit-and-run on North Nimitz Highway Sunday night.

It happened around 9:10 p.m. near the H-1 Freeway westbound ramp in the Kalihi area.

HPD said the driver hit a pedestrian who was attempting to cross the freeway.

The motorist fled scene and has yet to be identified.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services treated the pedestrian who is said to be a man in his 40s. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say speed appears to be a factor in the crash, but it is unknown if drugs or alcohol are contributing factors.

This is the 35th traffic fatality on Oahu this year, as compared to 29 at the same time last year.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the HPD Traffic Division at (808) 723-3413.

