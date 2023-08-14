MPD: Access placards to be required in order to travel into West Maui

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For those trying to get into West Maui, special placards are soon going to be required.

The Maui Police Department said the placards are being used to ensure efficient traffic management and prioritize the safety of all road users as recovery efforts continue into another week.

However, officials are specific about who will get a placard. The placards will be issued to the following:

West Maui Residents

West Maui Resort Personnel

First Responder Personnel

Medical Personnel

Utility Personnel

County of Maui Personnel

Supply Transport Personnel

Volunteer Personnel

If you qualify, MPD said placards can be obtained at Keopuolani Park (enter via Wahinepio Avenue, exit via Kanaloa Avenue) and Napili Park between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Residents must show proof of residency through a driverʻs license or state identification card with a West Maui address. Identification cards without a street address will require an accompanying utility bill as proof of West Maui residency.

All personnel must show proof of employment through a valid company-issued identification card.

Volunteers will be granted 72-hour access passes. At the end of the 72 hours, a new placard will need to be obtained.

Death toll in Lahaina wildfire rises to 96 as recovery operations near one-week mark

For questions regarding placards, MPD said on-site personnel at the Keopulani and Napili Parks will be available. Do not call 911 or the police department’s non-emergency number as those lines need to remain open for emergencies and call for service.

MPD said no entrance into West Maui will be allowed without a placard starting Tuesday at 5 p.m.

West Maui residents and West Maui resort personnel will be allowed access to West Maui through Waihee. All other placard holders must enter West Maui through Maalaea. The only exit from West Maui will be through Maalaea for all residents and placard holders.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.