Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

MPD: Access placards to be required in order to travel into West Maui

The blaze that decimated Lahaina is now the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century.
The blaze that decimated Lahaina is now the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century.(DLNR)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:46 AM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For those trying to get into West Maui, special placards are soon going to be required.

The Maui Police Department said the placards are being used to ensure efficient traffic management and prioritize the safety of all road users as recovery efforts continue into another week.

However, officials are specific about who will get a placard. The placards will be issued to the following:

  • West Maui Residents
  • West Maui Resort Personnel
  • First Responder Personnel
  • Medical Personnel
  • Utility Personnel
  • County of Maui Personnel
  • Supply Transport Personnel
  • Volunteer Personnel

If you qualify, MPD said placards can be obtained at Keopuolani Park (enter via Wahinepio Avenue, exit via Kanaloa Avenue) and Napili Park between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Residents must show proof of residency through a driverʻs license or state identification card with a West Maui address. Identification cards without a street address will require an accompanying utility bill as proof of West Maui residency.

All personnel must show proof of employment through a valid company-issued identification card.

Volunteers will be granted 72-hour access passes. At the end of the 72 hours, a new placard will need to be obtained.

Death toll in Lahaina wildfire rises to 96 as recovery operations near one-week mark

For questions regarding placards, MPD said on-site personnel at the Keopulani and Napili Parks will be available. Do not call 911 or the police department’s non-emergency number as those lines need to remain open for emergencies and call for service.

MPD said no entrance into West Maui will be allowed without a placard starting Tuesday at 5 p.m.

West Maui residents and West Maui resort personnel will be allowed access to West Maui through Waihee. All other placard holders must enter West Maui through Maalaea. The only exit from West Maui will be through Maalaea for all residents and placard holders.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Josh Green said on Saturday that the death toll from the Lahaina wildfire now stands at...
Death toll in Lahaina rises to 93 as families with missing loved ones are asked for DNA samples
Family of long-time Lahaina residents died after attempting to flee flames near home
‘Indescribable grief’: Loved ones identify family of 4 killed while fleeing Lahaina wildfire
HNN File Image / HPD cruiser lights
Man taken into custody, accused of killing his own brother in Moiliili
The blaze that decimated Lahaina is now the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century.
LATEST: About 5,000 remain without power in West Maui, HECO says
Recovery crews continue to work their way through the wreckage of Lahaina town.
Death toll in Lahaina wildfire rises to 96 as recovery operations near one-week mark

Latest News

File photo of police lights.
Police investigating after man dies in hit-and-run on Nimitz Highway
Recovery crews continue to work their way through the wreckage of Lahaina town.
Death toll in Lahaina wildfire rises to 96 as recovery operations near one-week mark
Kokua Maui
Want to help those devastated by the Maui wildfires? Here’s how
Sweetheart Mori and her granddaughter walk through the rubble of their home in Kula that burnt...
A stubborn wildfire in Kula is also still burning. So far, 19 homes have been lost