Mostly fair and locally breezy conditions ahead

Fair weather with only a few light showers are expected Monday with trade winds increasing Tuesday, when high pressure will strengthen far to the north, which will strengthen the trades to locally breezy levels by Wednesday and Thursday, with winds around 15 to 25 miles per hour for breezier spots.

We have a First Alert for newly-formed Tropical Depression Eight-E, which at 5 p.m. Sunday was just over 1,200 miles east-southeast of Hilo. The forecast track calls for it to pass well to the south of the islands late Wednesday into early Thursday. High pressure will be to the north at the same time, but will be very different from what happened with Hurricane Dora. The high will be further away, the tropical storm will be weaker, and the humidity will not be as low.

In surf, a small north-northwest swell will bring some small waves for north shores Monday, while a south-southwest swell will be on the decline. East shore waves will be small through Monday and then trend upward as the trade winds increase.

