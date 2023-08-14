Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Morgan Wallen surprises fans by shaving off signature mullet

Morgan Wallen is looking a little different these days after getting a haircut.
Morgan Wallen is looking a little different these days after getting a haircut.(Provded by Circle)
By Megan Grisham
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:49 AM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Circle) - The mullet is no more...

In a surprising turn of events, Morgan Wallen left many of his fans shocked during his Friday concert in Columbus, Ohio, as he walked on stage at Ohio Stadium without his mullet.

As revealed by numerous social media accounts from attendees of the concert, Wallen stepped onto the stage wearing a red hat, but it appeared that his signature hairstyle was buzzed off.

Wallen acknowledged the transformation shortly after making his appearance on stage.

“Before we get any further…I didn’t like my long hair anymore so I shaved it off,” Wallen revealed to the audience.

As word about Wallen’s sudden transformation traveled, fans online had mixed feelings about the unexpected decision. Some were saddened by the change, while one Twitter user declared mullets are no longer in style as a result.

Originally appeared on Circle All Access. https://www.circleallaccess.com/

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Josh Green said on Saturday that the death toll from the Lahaina wildfire now stands at...
Death toll in Lahaina rises to 93 as families with missing loved ones are asked for DNA samples
Family of long-time Lahaina residents died after attempting to flee flames near home
‘Indescribable grief’: Loved ones identify family of 4 killed while fleeing Lahaina wildfire
HNN File Image / HPD cruiser lights
Man taken into custody, accused of killing his own brother in Moiliili
Recovery crews continue to work their way through the wreckage of Lahaina town.
Death toll in Lahaina wildfire rises to 96 as recovery operations near one-week mark
The blaze that decimated Lahaina is now the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century.
LATEST: About 5,000 remain without power in West Maui, HECO says

Latest News

Dalilah Dempsey (left) Daiton Dempsey (center) and Dylan Dempsey (right). An Amber Alert has...
Amber Alert: 3 missing children from Indiana believed to be in extreme danger
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump walks to his vehicle after...
Judge in Donald Trump’s hush-money case denies bias claim, won’t step aside
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP, Friday,...
Georgia court website publishes, then takes down, list of criminal charges against Trump
Alabama state Sen. Rodger Smitherman discusses a redistricting proposal during debate at the...
Federal judges review Alabama’s new congressional map, lack of 2nd majority-Black district
Taco Bell is celebrating the liberation of the Taco Tuesday trademark.
Taco Bell celebrates liberation of Taco Tuesday trademark by offering to pick up your taco tab