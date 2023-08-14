Maui families, faith leaders hold onto hope while coping with grief after wildfires

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thousands gathered to pray at church services across the state on Sunday for the lives lost and missing following the catastrophic wildfires on Maui.

The pastor of Word of Life in Kahului says around 25% of their members are from neighborhoods impacted by fires.

Many are still trying to get in contact with loved ones.

Even those who have lost everything told Hawaii News Now they are choosing to remain positive.

“We all have a choice. Right? We all have a choice to either stay in this mindset of poor me, pity me, be mad, or speak life,” said Darice Garcia, one of the leaders at Word of Life. “I belong to word of life. We are we are taught to speak life, regardless of what it looks like.”

“We’re not in denial of what is happening. We see it I know it, I live it,” Garcia explained. “But staying in that mindset would not get us out. So I need to focus on the future.”

Members of Maria Lanakila Church — a historic Catholic church in Lahaina that was miraculously spared from the worst of the fires — attended Mass about 10 miles up the road, the Associated Press reported.

Taufa Samisoni, who sat in the pews, said some of his family members were found dead in a burned car.

Samisoni’s wife said the family found comfort in one of Rev. Clarence “Larry” Silva’s stories from the Bible.

“If Peter can walk on water, yes we can. We will get to the shore,” Samisoni’s wife told the AP.

Pope Francis also remembered the victims of Maui’s deadly wildfires at the Vatican’s St. Peter’s Square during his Sunday address, saying that he “desires to assure my prayers for the victims of the fires that devastated the island of Maui.”

