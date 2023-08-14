Tributes
Lahaina wildfire still just 85% contained. Here’s the latest on the response in Maui County

As recovery continue the work of searching for remains in the wreckage that was Lahaina’s...
As recovery continue the work of searching for remains in the wreckage that was Lahaina’s downtown, firefighters are also continuing to douse hotspots.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 4:06 PM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As recovery continue the work of searching for remains in the wreckage that was Lahaina’s downtown, firefighters are also continuing to douse hotspots.

On Sunday, Maui County said the blaze remains just 85% contained.

Here are more of the latest county updates:

  • Access to Lahaina town remains closed, but residents can access other areas.
  • Some West Maui stores have reopened for essentials, including Napili Market. Ohana Fuels/ Minit Stop on Keawe Street in Lahaina and Kahana Gateway Shell are open for gasoline.
  • Lahaina Gateway Center and Napili Plaza are being used as key distribution sites for food, water and other supplies.
  • Kaiser Permanente outpatient health and medical clinics will operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Lahaina Gateway Center, Napili Park and Lahaina Comprehensive Health Center.
  • Daily shuttle service is available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for Central Maui shelters to go to Central Maui shopping and medical locations. Those shuttles launched Sunday.
  • The Family Assistance Center for those seeking information about loved ones who are unaccounted for in wildfires is now open daily 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Kahului Community Center. Families are being asked to provide DNA samples to help in identifications.
  • Donations of non-perishable food, bottled water and hygiene products are being accepted at a War Memorial Complex field off Kanaloa Avenue from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

