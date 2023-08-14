Lahaina wildfire: Here’s how to apply for FEMA disaster assistance

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - FEMA disaster assistance, including cash aid, is now available for those impacted by the wildfire that destroyed Lahaina town.

Officials said residents can apply for $700 in cash assistance to cover essentials.

FEMA has also launched its transitional shelter assistance program on Maui, which partners with hotels and vacation rentals to house evacuees.

Residents must apply for the disaster aid online or by calling 1-800-621-3362.

You can also download the FEMA app.

