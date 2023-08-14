Governor: Official death toll stands at 93, but recovery teams are ‘discovering more tragedies’

LAHAINA (HawaiiNewsNow) - The death toll from the ferocious wildfire that destroyed Lahaina town stood at 93 on Sunday, but the governor warned that figure is expected to rise.

On the ground, recovery teams armed with cadaver dogs are going from house to house and business to business in search of remains. Remains have also been found in cars and on the road, more harrowing evidence of how the inferno caught many who were trying to flee the flames.

In a video address Sunday, Gov. Josh Green said there is “very little left” of Lahaina.

“We know the teams are going in an ongoing fashion and discovering more tragedies,” he said.

The wildfire is now the deadliest in the US in more than a century. In all, the flames destroyed approximately 2,700 structures, most of them homes. Not counting the incomprehensible human cost, FEMA has estimated damage from the fire at $5.6 billion. That number, too, is expected to rise.

With thousands in shelters, living with family and friends, or sleeping in their cars, the Green Administration is solidifying a plan to move evacuees to hotel rooms. The state has also announced a new effort to connect property owners with those in need of housing.

The governor urged anyone impacted by the Lahaina wildfire to call FEMA for information on financial assistance programs. The number is 1-800-621-3362. Click here for more details.

Officials have hesitated to offer an estimate on the total number of fatalities in the blaze, noting that hundreds who remain unaccounted for may not be reachable because of spotty cell service.

What is clear, Green has said, is “it will certainly be the worst natural disaster Hawaii has ever faced.”

On Saturday, Maui Police Chief John Pelletier said cadaver dogs had searched just 3% of the hardest-hit areas, and asked those with missing loved ones to provide DNA samples at a county resource center. For information on how to report loved ones missing, click here.

Pelletier also asked for patience from those seeking to get into downtown Lahaina, reminding people that there are still remains that need to be properly recovered and identified.

“When we find our family and friends, the remains we’re finding is through a fire that melted metal. We have to do rapid DNA to identify them. Every one of these ... are John and Jane Does.”

After a tour of Lahaina on Saturday morning with other local and federal leaders, including the head of FEMA, U.S. Fire Administrator Lori Moore-Merrell said the wildfire that tore through the town clearly moved “incredibly fast and outpaced anything that firefighters could have done.”

The statement comes amid questions about whether more could have done to evacuate people — and save lives. Authorities have confirmed sirens were not sounded in Lahaina, and acknowledged evacuation alerts didn’t reach many because cell phone towers and power had already been lost.

The county has put the total number of residents at evacuation shelters at 1,418. That’s in addition to hundreds more staying with friends, in hotels or in their cars.

Federal officials estimate about 4,500 people have been displaced.

Access to historic Lahaina town remains blocked off, though Maui County did reopen entry to nearby areas on Saturday after closing it after several hours Friday over safety concerns.

Only residents and visitors with hotel reservations will be allowed in.

