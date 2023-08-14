Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Florida town overrun with peacocks turning to vasectomies to control population

A suburban Miami town overrun with peacocks is turning to vasectomies to reduce the population.
A suburban Miami town overrun with peacocks is turning to vasectomies to reduce the population.(WFOR)
By WFOR staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 12:42 PM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINECREST, Fla. (WFOR) – A suburban Florida town overrun with peacocks has come up with a solution to its overpopulation.

The male birds in Pinecrest, Florida, will be getting vasectomies.

Residents have complained the fowl are scratching their roofs and cars, making messes on their driveways, and their squawks are a nuisance.

The procedure on one bird can stop between six to 12 females from reproducing.

The Miami-Dade County commissioners approved the plan and are launching the pilot program in a few weeks.

A suburban Miami town overrun with peacocks is turning to vasectomies to reduce the population. (WFOR)

A county commissioner says if the plan works in Pinecrest, they may use it in other communities, such as South Miami and Coral Gables.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Josh Green said on Saturday that the death toll from the Lahaina wildfire now stands at...
Death toll in Lahaina rises to 93 as families with missing loved ones are asked for DNA samples
Family of long-time Lahaina residents died after attempting to flee flames near home
‘Indescribable grief’: Loved ones identify family of 4 killed while fleeing Lahaina wildfire
Recovery crews continue to work their way through the wreckage of Lahaina town.
‘We are mourning’: Agencies pledge more disaster aid as Maui death toll rises to 96
HNN File Image / HPD cruiser lights
Man taken into custody, accused of killing his own brother in Moiliili
The blaze that decimated Lahaina is now the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century.
LATEST: About 5,000 remain without power in West Maui, HECO says

Latest News

Customers can also donate at American Savings Bank branches.
Kokua Maui: American Savings Bank donates $100,000 for recovery efforts
There are 300 employees on the ground aiding the response efforts.
FEMA administrator discusses latest on wildfire response
A suburban Miami town overrun with peacocks is turning to vasectomies to reduce the population....
Peacock vasectomies planned in Florida town
Recovery crews continue to work their way through the wreckage of Lahaina town.
‘We are mourning’: Agencies pledge more disaster aid as Maui death toll rises to 96