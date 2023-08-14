Tributes
First Alert: Tropical Depression Eight-E forms ESE of Hilo

Hurricane Fernanda is also intensifying in the eastern North Pacific
Forecasters are tracking Tropical Depression Eight-E (left) and Hurricane Fernanda.
Forecasters are tracking Tropical Depression Eight-E (left) and Hurricane Fernanda.
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 6:15 PM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Hurricane Center is tracking two tropical cyclones, with newly-formed Tropical Depression Eight-E to the east-southeast of Hawaii and Hurricane Fernanda off the western Mexican coastline.

At 5 p.m. Sunday, Eight-E was located about 1,235 miles east-southeast of Hilo. It was moving to the west-northwest at 14 miles per hour with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour. It is expected to cross into the Central Pacific at around 2 a.m. Monday.

Forecasters said Eight-E was slowly strengthening and could become a tropical storm late Sunday night or early Monday. If it intensifies in the Central Pacific Basin, it will get the Hawaiian name Hone.

The current forecast track calls for Eight-E to pass well south of the Hawaiian Islands as a tropical storm sometime late Wednesday into early Thursday. Forecast models say it will not strengthen into a hurricane.

Newly-formed Tropical Depression Eight-E should remain south of the Hawaiian Islands.
Newly-formed Tropical Depression Eight-E should remain south of the Hawaiian Islands.

Meanwhile, at 5 p.m. Sunday, the National Hurricane Center said Fernanda was located about 694 southwest of the southern tip of Baja California. It was moving to the west-northwest at 9 miles per hour.

Fernanda was strengthening rapidly with maximum sustained winds of 105 miles per hour with stronger gusts. Forecasters said it could become a major Category 4 hurricane on Monday.

According to the 5 p.m. forecast track, Fernanda will move into an area of rapidly cooling sea surface temperatures and could be a remnant low when it reaches the Central Pacific Basin sometime Friday.

Hurricane Fernanda Forecast Track
Hurricane Fernanda Forecast Track

Neither system is expected to have a direct impact on island weather. While Eight-E is forecast to pass to the south, it will be much weaker than Hurricane Dora and will not trigger damaging wind gusts. Humidity levels will also be higher.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.

