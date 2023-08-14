First Alert: Tropical Depression Eight-E forms ESE of Hilo

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Hurricane Center is tracking two tropical cyclones, with newly-formed Tropical Depression Eight-E to the east-southeast of Hawaii and Hurricane Fernanda off the western Mexican coastline.

At 5 p.m. Sunday, Eight-E was located about 1,235 miles east-southeast of Hilo. It was moving to the west-northwest at 14 miles per hour with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour. It is expected to cross into the Central Pacific at around 2 a.m. Monday.

Forecasters said Eight-E was slowly strengthening and could become a tropical storm late Sunday night or early Monday. If it intensifies in the Central Pacific Basin, it will get the Hawaiian name Hone.

The current forecast track calls for Eight-E to pass well south of the Hawaiian Islands as a tropical storm sometime late Wednesday into early Thursday. Forecast models say it will not strengthen into a hurricane.

Newly-formed Tropical Depression Eight-E should remain south of the Hawaiian Islands. (NOAA)

Meanwhile, at 5 p.m. Sunday, the National Hurricane Center said Fernanda was located about 694 southwest of the southern tip of Baja California. It was moving to the west-northwest at 9 miles per hour.

Fernanda was strengthening rapidly with maximum sustained winds of 105 miles per hour with stronger gusts. Forecasters said it could become a major Category 4 hurricane on Monday.

According to the 5 p.m. forecast track, Fernanda will move into an area of rapidly cooling sea surface temperatures and could be a remnant low when it reaches the Central Pacific Basin sometime Friday.

Hurricane Fernanda Forecast Track (NOAA)

Neither system is expected to have a direct impact on island weather. While Eight-E is forecast to pass to the south, it will be much weaker than Hurricane Dora and will not trigger damaging wind gusts. Humidity levels will also be higher.

