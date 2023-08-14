First Alert Forecast: Weather is calm for now, more cyclones are approaching from the East Pacific

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate trades will continue across the islands through Monday as a ridge of high pressure remains anchored to the northwest of the state. Trades will become breezy Tuesday through Thursday as high pressure builds to the distant north and Tropical Storm Greg moves by to the south. We could see a slight increase in shower coverage Monday night and Tuesday, particularly over windward portions of Maui and the Big Island as a band of moisture moves through.

The trades will ease into the light to moderate range Friday through next weekend. Rather dry trade wind weather will prevail through the forecast period, with minimal shower activity confined primarily to windward slopes and coasts. Another round of moisture associated with the remnants of Fernanda could increase trade wind showers next Sunday. A lingering south-southwest swell that has kept surf up along south facing shores will trend lower during the first half of the week. A tiny north-northwest swell is expected to arrive Monday.

