‘All you could feel is heat’: Business owner describes harrowing escape from Lahaina

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Lahaina wildfire upended everything for Nathon Holder and his business VigiLatte Maui, a coffee shop on Front Street.

The wildfire decimated Front Street in Lahaina on Tuesday night, with fire traveling so quickly through the town that the only way for many to escape was to run for their lives.

“All the houses behind us were on fire. And it was like a blowtorch in your face; you couldn’t see anything, all you could feel is the heat, and it was dark,” Holder said.

His girlfriend, Aria Rich, was in California at the time and frantically called the Lahaina Fire Department as she could not contact Holder due to cell service being down.

“I was calling everybody that I could to get the fire department down to that area. They were there. But unfortunately, one of the fire chiefs spoke to me and said that they just didn’t have the resources or the tools available to them to completely extinguish the fire,” said Rich.

Rich said because a siren did not go off, everyone was trying to leave Lahaina around the same time.

“By the time people got on their cars, there was a line of traffic, so people weren’t able to escape. So people had to literally jump out of their car and run or jump into the ocean to escape the flames.”

Rich and Holder set up a GoFundMe to help rebuild their business and help neighboring business owners who lost everything in the brush fire.

But they aren’t going to let this fire stop them from what they do best, bringing coffee to their community. “And our main goal now is to try and put together some mobile setups and go back into the community and give out as much free coffee as possible,” said Holder.

