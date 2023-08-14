Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

‘All you could feel is heat’: Business owner describes harrowing escape from Lahaina

Coffee shop owners share harrowing story of surviving Lahaina wildfire
Coffee shop owners share harrowing story of surviving Lahaina wildfire(Courtesy of CNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 5:16 PM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Lahaina wildfire upended everything for Nathon Holder and his business VigiLatte Maui, a coffee shop on Front Street.

The wildfire decimated Front Street in Lahaina on Tuesday night, with fire traveling so quickly through the town that the only way for many to escape was to run for their lives.

“All the houses behind us were on fire. And it was like a blowtorch in your face; you couldn’t see anything, all you could feel is the heat, and it was dark,” Holder said.

His girlfriend, Aria Rich, was in California at the time and frantically called the Lahaina Fire Department as she could not contact Holder due to cell service being down.

“I was calling everybody that I could to get the fire department down to that area. They were there. But unfortunately, one of the fire chiefs spoke to me and said that they just didn’t have the resources or the tools available to them to completely extinguish the fire,” said Rich.

Rich said because a siren did not go off, everyone was trying to leave Lahaina around the same time.

“By the time people got on their cars, there was a line of traffic, so people weren’t able to escape. So people had to literally jump out of their car and run or jump into the ocean to escape the flames.”

Rich and Holder set up a GoFundMe to help rebuild their business and help neighboring business owners who lost everything in the brush fire.

But they aren’t going to let this fire stop them from what they do best, bringing coffee to their community. “And our main goal now is to try and put together some mobile setups and go back into the community and give out as much free coffee as possible,” said Holder.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of long-time Lahaina residents died after attempting to flee flames near home
‘Indescribable grief’: Loved ones identify family of 4 killed while fleeing Lahaina wildfire
Gov. Josh Green said on Saturday that the death toll from the Lahaina wildfire now stands at...
Death toll in Lahaina rises to 93 as families with missing loved ones are asked for DNA samples
The death toll from a wildfire that ripped through Lahaina continues to climb.
Limited access to West Maui reopens as recovery operations continue; death toll stands at 80
Devastating aftermath of the wildfires that raged through Historic Lahaina this past week.
LATEST: HTA urges visitors to reschedule all upcoming travel to West Maui
Kokua Maui
Want to help those devastated by the Maui wildfires? Here’s how

Latest News

Crews continue to search Lahaina town for those who perished in the blaze.
Governor: Official death toll stands at 93, but recovery teams are ‘discovering more tragedies’
Kula is grappling with its own tragedies, while mourning for their West Maui neighbors.
A stubborn wildfire in Kula is also still burning. So far, 19 homes have been lost
As recovery continue the work of searching for remains in the wreckage that was Lahaina’s...
Lahaina wildfire still just 85% contained. Here’s the latest on the response in Maui County
People on Maui are being warned not to drink the water in certain parts of the island following...
Maui County releases new maps showing where water is unsafe to drink