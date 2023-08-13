Man taken into custody, accused of killing his own brother in Moiliili

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have charged a suspect with second-degree murder after an argument escalated into a physical altercation resulting in another man’s death Saturday night.

Authorities said the 51-year-old male suspect is accused of killing a 48-year-old man, who happened to be his brother.

Officials say the incident occurred on Friday night around 10:30 p.m. on Univeristy Avenue in Moiliili.

Police say the brothers got into an argument that escalated into a physical altercation.

Officials say the suspect is in custody.

Authorities say the investigation continues, including whether a weapon was involved.

This story is ongoing.

