Man taken into custody, accused of killing his own brother in Moiliili

HNN File Image / HPD cruiser lights(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 6:24 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have charged a suspect with second-degree murder after an argument escalated into a physical altercation resulting in another man’s death Saturday night.

Authorities said the 51-year-old male suspect is accused of killing a 48-year-old man, who happened to be his brother.

Officials say the incident occurred on Friday night around 10:30 p.m. on Univeristy Avenue in Moiliili.

Police say the brothers got into an argument that escalated into a physical altercation.

Officials say the suspect is in custody.

Authorities say the investigation continues, including whether a weapon was involved.

This story is ongoing.

