Mostly dry with moderate trades; breezier winds by midweek

Fair weather with only a few light showers are expected Sunday and Monday. Trade winds are on the lighter side for Sunday and will increase a bit for Monday.

Here’s a First Alert for some changes starting Tuesday, when high pressure will strengthen far to the north, which will strengthen the trades to locally breezy levels by Wednesday and Thursday, with winds around 15 to 25 miles per hour.

We’re also closely monitoring a disturbance about 1,400 miles east-southeast of Hilo that could become a tropical cyclone. This could be another potential combination of high pressure to the north with a tropical cyclone passing to the south. However, if this scenario occurs, it will be very different from what happened with Hurricane Dora. The high will be further away, the possible tropical cyclone will be weaker, and the humidity will not be as low.

A great tool to have is our First Alert Weather App and interactive radar.

In surf, a lingering south-southwest swell will keep waves coming in for south-facing shores Sunday before declining Monday. A tiny north-northwest well could bring a small set of waves for north shores Monday. East shore waves will be small through Monday and then trend upward as the trade winds increase.

