#LIVE: Governor, Maui County hold news conference with latest on wildfire response
LAHAINA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green and Maui Mayor Richard Bissen will hold a news conference at 4:30 p.m. Saturday to discuss the latest on the response to the Lahaina wildfire.
Other speakers will include:
- FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell
- U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono
- U.S. Small Business Administration Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman
- and U.S. Fire Administrator Dr. Lori Moore-Merrell
WATCH LIVE:
The death toll in the Lahaina wildfire shot up by 25 on Friday — to 80 — as teams continued the grim work of surveying burned-out homes and businesses.
While unimaginable, officials have warned that fatalities could rise for several days as specialized recovery crews with cadaver dogs make their way into the historic town’s worst-hit areas.
RAW NEWS CONFERENCE:
‘Indescribable grief’: Loved ones identify family of 4 killed while fleeing Lahaina wildfire
“We’re going into the houses for the first time. There were already 80 fatalities. It’s going to rise,” Green told Hawaii News Now on Saturday. “It will certainly be the worst national disaster Hawaii has ever faced. It may be the worst fire that America has ever faced by the time it’s done.”
Access to historic Lahaina town remains blocked off, though Maui County did reopen access to nearby areas on Saturday after closing it after several hours Friday over safety concerns.
Only residents and visitors with hotel reservations will be allowed in.
The Lahaina wildfire — now among the deadliest in the US in years — has also displaced thousands of residents, razed thousands of buildings and damaged critical infrastructure.
New assessment maps reveal extensive damage, residential impact of Maui wildfires
On Friday, the county put the total number of residents at evacuation shelters at 1,418. That’s in addition to hundreds more staying with friends, in hotels or in their cars.
Federal officials estimate about 4,500 people have been displaced.
CONTINUING COVERAGE:
- Tiny Molokai makes a ‘huge’ contribution to help their neighbors on Maui
- As scope of Maui disaster widens, state puts new rules in place to prevent price gouging
- RAW VIDEO: New aerial footage shows scope of wildfire devastation in Lahaina
- Dramatic new ground-level footage shows heartbreaking devastation in Lahaina
- Want to help those devastated by the Maui wildfires? Here’s how
President Biden has issued a national disaster declaration to aid in the recovery.
Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.