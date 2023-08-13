LATEST: Lahaina disaster now the deadliest US wildfire in more than a century

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The blaze that decimated Lahaina is now the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century. So far, 93 have been confirmed killed and the number is rising.

On Saturday, Gov. Josh Green called Front Street “ground zero” of the fire.

In historic Lahaina, more than 2,200 structures were damaged or destroyed.

Here are the latest updates:

Cadaver dogs being used to search properties

The Maui Police Department has eight cadaver dogs being used to search razed properties.

Maui’s police chief said only a small fraction of Lahaina town has been searched so far.

He said 12 more cadaver dogs are being brought in to assist.

HECO continues to work to restore power to parts of West Maui

HECO crews are working around-the-clock to restore power to thousands of Maui customers.

Officials said HECO will set up a mobile substation in Lahainaluna to help restore power to the neighboring subdivision, including homes, three schools and water facilities.

Crews are also working to restore an estimated 40 damaged poles.

“Additional damage assessments by helicopter in the air and on the ground are being conducted and extensive restoration repairs are continuing in areas that are safe and accessible,” HECO said.

Some 300 HECO employees and contractors are working to restore power on Maui.

Once power is fully restored to the resort area of Maui, state and Maui County officials will work with hotels and resorts to provide rooms for displaced residents.

Also Saturday, HECO said billing had been suspended for 18,000 customers in West Maui.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.