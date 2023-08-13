‘Indescribable grief’: Loved ones identify family of 4 killed while fleeing Lahaina wildfire

LAHAINA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Loved ones are mourning the loss of a family of four killed while attempting to flee the flames from the catastrophic Lahaina wildfire.

The four were identified as Faaso and Malui Fonua Tone, their daughter Salote Takafua, and her son, Tony Takafua. They were found Thursday in a burned-out car near their home.

The family issued the following statement:

“On behalf of our family, we bid aloha to our beloved parents, Faaso and Malui Fonua Tone, as well as our dear sister Salote Takafua and her son, Tony Takafua. The magnitude of our grief is indescribable, and their memories will forever remain etched in our hearts.”

The family had been longtime Lahaina residents living just beneath the Lahainaluna School.

Dozens have been killed in the wildfire — all in Lahaina.

