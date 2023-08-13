Tributes
On Front Street, ‘ground zero’ for Lahaina wildfire, little is still standing

Home after home, business after business, vehicle after vehicle — charred.
By Chelsea Davis
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 1:56 AM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Representatives from county, state and federal agencies joined Gov. Josh Green on Saturday for a tour of fire-ravaged Lahaina as recovery work continues.

They saw home after home, business after business, vehicle after vehicle — charred.

Special Section: Maui Wildfires

There were also Xs on the cars and structures.

FEMA says the Xs indicate local agencies have already checked those homes and vehicles for survivors — ore remains. But FEMA will go back in again and check for second time.

Green says he believes the death toll will continue to rise, but he’s not sure how high.

“I hurt to imagine the fear that went through people when a fire, which was really a hurricane and a fire, came through all at once,” Green told Hawaii News Now.

He added: “We’ll rebuild, families will come together, but there’s a lot of loss here. And I think we’re going to see significantly higher numbers in the coming days.”

