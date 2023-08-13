Donations pouring in for Maui evacuees, but getting them to those in need a work in progress

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Government and nonprofit groups are handling an influx of donations to help those left displaced or homeless by the Maui wildfires.

They’re also trying to get a better handle on exactly what will be needed — today and tomorrow.

Four days after the wildfires devastated Lahaina town, donations are still pouring in.

But getting them to the people who need them is still a work in progress.

SPECIAL SECTION: Maui Wildfires

Lahaina resident Kamuela Kawaakoa, his girlfriend and their 6-year-old son lost their family’s apartment to the flames. Their home is now under one of the canopies and tents set up on the far side of the parking lot of the War Memorial Sports Complex.

“This is all we got right now and donations,” she said.

“We’re here for now, you know? There’s supplies here and whatnot.”

Those supplies have been coming in nonstop, and there has been a struggle to sort and organize them all. The good news: More of those supplies are now making their way out:

Isabella Bissen, wife of Maui Mayor Richard Bissen, said an army of volunteers, nonprofit organizations and government employees are doing their best to help everyone who needs it.

Thousands of evacuees have been coming to the War Memorial complex to get things that aren’t available, including with the Lahaina area water unsafe to drink — and the power out.

“What we hear from our survivors that are in Lahaina is that it is not clothing that they need right now,” Bissen said. “They need water. They need batteries. They need lanterns, flashlights.”

Emergency officials are trying to match items up with those who will need them.

They say the biggest need is monetary contributions.

“Monetary donations are important because then that way we can utilize that for what the needs are, and we can apply as needed,” Bissen said.

“We know there’s some obvious needs that we can meet today, tomorrow and in the weeks to come. But long-term, that’s the best way to contribute to those unknown needs.”

For many Lahaina area survivors, there’s also still one huge — and unmet — need.

The need to go to a place they called home.

“I don’t want to leave. It’s where I’m born and raised,” said Kawaakoa.

“So I’m going to try my best to find a way to stay in the town where I’m from and the place I love. It’s all I knew. It’s all I ever lived.”

