Outpouring of donations, aloha touches hearts of evacuees who have lost everything

LAHAINA (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the wake of the devastating Maui wildfires, which have displaced thousands, an outpouring of support from the community has resulted in a wave of donations.

Blankets, pillows, car seats, walkers — all kinds of items have been donated to the War Memorial Sports Complex, where thousands of evacuees are flocking for shelter and needed supplies.

Isabella Bissen, wife of Maui Mayor Richard Bissen, highlighted the diverse range of donations.

“Pillows and nonperishable foods, fresh fruits and all of that stuff. A lot of clothing, toiletry items.”

Megan Erk, a representative from the Red Cross, expressed gratitude to all those who donated.

“As you can see, people are pulling up as we speak with more and more,” she said.

“We’re just so thankful.”

All those items were taken in by an army of volunteers.

Inside the shelter, evacuees tried to come to terms with their losses.

Joann Hayashi, a resident who escaped flames by jumping into Lahaina Harbor, is certain her home is gone. The shelter is her home for now.

“What’s nice being here is you get to see people who made it, and it just keeps you busy so you’re not dwelling on what am I going to do next?” she said.

“Because you’d just be here crying.”

Many Maui residents gathered as volunteers to help out their displaced neighbors.

“Some people, even though they know they can go, they’re kind of like, ‘for what? What’s left for me there?’” said volunteer Jane Filipi.

“There are some people; who aren’t actually ready to see the devastation, and they need more time to process it.”

Whiteboards outside the War Memorial gym detail what is still needed there, while outside on the field, dozens and dozens of pallets and tables of other donated items are waiting to be distributed.

And the county is also putting out an online tool to verify other donation drives, as rumors spread that some donations from other counties are in limbo.

“Cash is best right now. It will allow us to buy what we need to help the people who were affected by this absolutely devastating incident,” said Filipi.

Donations will be accepted Saturday at the War Memorial between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

