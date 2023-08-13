Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Assistance center for wildfire evacuees relocates from Hawaii Convention Center to Keehi Lagoon

Assistance center relocated to Ke’ehi Lagoon to aid Maui wildfire victims
Assistance center relocated to Ke’ehi Lagoon to aid Maui wildfire victims(none)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 11:29 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After four and a half days of operation, the assistance center set up for survivors of the recent Maui brushfires is relocating from the Hawaii Convention Center to the Keehi Lagoon Memorial Sunday.

According to the Hawaii Tourism Authority, the center’s operations at its current location will close Sunday at noon.

Operated in collaboration with the American Red Cross, the assistance center has been a lifeline for nearly 300 evacuees on Oahu since its opening on Aug 9.

According to HTA, the assistance center was set up to offer temporary accommodations and essential services until the evacuees can either board flights back home or arrange their own lodging at local hotels.

The center has been offering free water, food, showers, toiletries, and clothing to those in need.

According to HTA, shuttle services will be available throughout the day, transporting evacuees from the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport to the Keehi Lagoon Memorial.

These shuttles will be stationed outside baggage claim 9 and baggage claim 20 at the airport, ensuring seamless access to essential resources.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of long-time Lahaina residents died after attempting to flee flames near home
‘Indescribable grief’: Loved ones identify family of 4 killed while fleeing Lahaina wildfire
Gov. Josh Green said on Saturday that the death toll from the Lahaina wildfire now stands at...
Death toll in Lahaina rises to 93 as families with missing loved ones are asked for DNA samples
The death toll from a wildfire that ripped through Lahaina continues to climb.
Limited access to West Maui reopens as recovery operations continue; death toll stands at 80
Devastating aftermath of the wildfires that raged through Historic Lahaina this past week.
LATEST: HTA urges visitors to reschedule all upcoming travel to West Maui
Kokua Maui
Want to help those devastated by the Maui wildfires? Here’s how

Latest News

People on Maui are being warned not to drink the water in certain parts of the island following...
Maui County releases new maps of areas where tap water is unsafe to drink
Gov. Josh Green said on Saturday that the death toll from the Lahaina wildfire now stands at...
Death toll in Lahaina rises to 93 as families with missing loved ones are asked for DNA samples
Unsafe Water Advisory for Maui
Unsafe Water Advisory for Maui
HNN File Image / HPD cruiser lights
Man taken into custody, accused of killing his own brother in Moiliili