Assistance center for wildfire evacuees relocates from Hawaii Convention Center to Keehi Lagoon

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After four and a half days of operation, the assistance center set up for survivors of the recent Maui brushfires is relocating from the Hawaii Convention Center to the Keehi Lagoon Memorial Sunday.

According to the Hawaii Tourism Authority, the center’s operations at its current location will close Sunday at noon.

Operated in collaboration with the American Red Cross, the assistance center has been a lifeline for nearly 300 evacuees on Oahu since its opening on Aug 9.

According to HTA, the assistance center was set up to offer temporary accommodations and essential services until the evacuees can either board flights back home or arrange their own lodging at local hotels.

The center has been offering free water, food, showers, toiletries, and clothing to those in need.

According to HTA, shuttle services will be available throughout the day, transporting evacuees from the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport to the Keehi Lagoon Memorial.

These shuttles will be stationed outside baggage claim 9 and baggage claim 20 at the airport, ensuring seamless access to essential resources.

