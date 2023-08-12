Volunteers come out in force as residents slowly trickle back to burned-out communities

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Scores of Lahaina residents were allowed to return to their properties Friday for the first time since wildfires wiped out most of the town.

Traffic stretched for miles on Honoapiilani Highway as people tried to return home.

Polina Marian helped organize a drive to bring essentials to residents still in the disaster zone.

The group walked the ruined neighborhood with a cart distributing items, and the Lahaina Gateway parking lot has also become a donation center.

Dozens of Maui residents answered the call, packing up trucks to bring supplies to those still without power, cell service and some have had no fresh water or food for days.

“We’re just trying to help as many people as we can, get over to Lahaina and drop this stuff off,” said Waikapu resident Teddy Cabel.

Better access to the area means more large donations will get to those in need.

