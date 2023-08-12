Tiny Molokai makes a ‘huge’ contribution to help their neighbors on Maui

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Communities across the state have been organizing donation drives for Maui — and some of the most critical help has come from Molokai.

Through word of mouth and social media, residents throughout the island have been collecting supplies over the last several days.

They’re bringing over food, water, clothes, toiletries, baby supplies, and some are even dropping off portable stoves.

It’s being dropped off through Kamaka Air Cargo, including 12 pallets sent over Friday morning.

Also, many are using their boats to bring goods directly to those waiting along the shoreline.

“The people on Molokai, it’s just overwhelming,” said Piilani Augustiro, one of the organizers of the donation efforts.

“It’s huge. They just give whatever they have, whatever they can. People are calling. We want to help. We want to give stuff. They just buy stuff.”

Augustiro says they’re having another drive Saturday morning at the Molokai Church of Latter Day Saints church and they’ll be sending more items next week.

