‘There’s just nothing left’: A teacher’s story of loss as wildfires ravage Lahaina(Mindi Cherry)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 11:00 AM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAHAINA (HawaiiNewsNow) - As flames tore through Lahaina, search and rescue teams are marking X’s on homes to indicate it’s been checked for bodies or remains.

Mindi Cherry and her husband escaped with their three children and dogs.

Cherry was able to return yesterday to sift through the remains of their home.

And see if anything was left of her first-grade classroom at King Kamehameha the Third Elementary.

She welcomed back students looking forward to a great school year just days ago.

“I had already heard my house was gone, which is a lot to deal with. But then this to see the school and just that shaped like the brick. Walls are still there. But all of the windows are blown out. All of the classrooms had fire going through them. There’s just nothing left,” said Cherry.

Cherry and her husband are now staying at his coworker’s house in Wailuku.

She and dozens of teachers started fundraisers through HSTA.

For details, head to their website.

