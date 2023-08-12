Scuba diver, 60, dies in waters off Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A scuba diver died Friday morning in waters off Kahala Beach, Honolulu police said.

Authorities say the victim has been identified as a woman in her 60s.

Officials say the incident occurred around 10 a.m.

Police said she was found unresponsive while in the water. That’s when Ocean Safety began performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation to her on the boat and when they returned to shore.

Paramedics transported her to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Police don’t believe foul play is involved.

This is an ongoing story.

