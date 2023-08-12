Regular trade wind weather with lots of sunshine;

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate trade winds will continue across the islands through the weekend. The trades will strengthen Monday, and become breezy Tuesday through late next week as a potential tropical cyclone passes by well to the south of the island chain. The winds won’t be anything like Hurricane Dora, but they are forecast to be in the NE 10-25mph range. Rather dry trade wind weather will prevail through to late next week with minimal shower activity confined to primarily windward slopes and coastslines

A great tool to have is our First Alert Weather App and interactive radar.

Surf along south facing shores is trending down this weekend. A distant fetch of northwest winds may send a small north-northwest swell toward the islands early next week. Surf may trend up slightly beyond the typical summertime flat conditions along exposed north facing shores starting next Monday.

