Maui County: Tap water unsafe to drink in some areas

Maui residents and visitors will be allowed to return to parts of fire-ravaged Lahaina on Friday as the grim search for wildfire victims continues.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:23 PM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - People on Maui are being warned not to drink tap water in certain parts of the island following deadly wildfires.

The Maui County Department of Water Supply on Friday issued an “unsafe water alert” for areas of Upper Kula and Lahaina. Officials said harmful contaminants may have entered the water system after fires destroyed structures and some areas of the water system lost pressure.

Those contaminants included benzene and other volatile organic chemicals.

Drinking the water could lead to serious illness, the county said.

Instead of drinking tap water, customers are urged to use only bottled water for drinking, brushing teeth, making ice and preparing food.

Here are some guidelines from Maui County:

  • Limit the use of hot water
  • Limit shower and bathing time and use lukewarm water and a ventilated area
  • Use a dishwasher to wash dishes and use the air dry setting
  • Wash clothing in cold water
  • Avoid using clothes dryers
  • Not use hot tubs or swimming pools
  • Not use ice from automatic ice makers
  • Use proper ventilation when using water indoors

The advisory is in effect until further notice.

