Oahu’s short-term vacation rental rules are temporarily suspended

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu’s short-term vacation rental rules are now temporarily suspended, according to an announcement by Mayor Rick Blangiardi.

The decision comes as a response to the urgent need to provide additional temporary housing options on the island for individuals affected by the devastating Maui wildfires.

Effective immediately, the requirement for a minimum 30-day rental period will not be enforced for the remainder of the current month.

This move is aimed at facilitating increased housing availability for those displaced or otherwise impacted by the ongoing wildfire crisis.

As the situation unfolds, authorities are actively seeking ways to support affected individuals and families during this challenging time.

