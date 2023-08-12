LATEST: More than 2,200 structures damaged or destroyed in Lahaina wildfire

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The toll of the Lahaina wildfire continues to mount.

On Friday, Maui County confirmed 25 additional fatalities in the blaze, bringing the total to 80.

Authorities also released a new Pacific Disaster Center analysis of the property damage that found some 2,200 structures damaged or destroyed, 86% of which are classified as residential.

Altogether, the wildfire has burned more than 2,100 acres and is 85% contained.

Latest developments:

Governor to hold Saturday news conference

Gov. Josh Green and Maui Mayor Richard Bissen will hold a news conference at 4:30 p.m. Saturday to discuss the latest on disaster response and relief efforts for impacted residents.

Other speakers will include:

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell

U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono

U.S. Small Business Administration Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman

and U.S. Fire Administrator Dr. Lori Moore-Merrell

Hawaii News Now will carry the news conference live on air and online.

Cell phone service being restored in West Maui

Officials says cell phone service remains spotty in West Maui, but is approving.

Residents are encouraged to limit phone calls and video streaming.

Instead, they should use text messaging to free up bandwidth.

Access to West Maui remains restricted

Police are continuing to restrict access into West Maui through both Maalaea and Waihee.

The worst-hit area of Lahaina town remains barricades and people are being urged to stay out.

Residents of other areas of Lahaina are being allowed to return under strict rules.

