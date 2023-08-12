Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

LATEST: More than 2,200 structures damaged or destroyed in Lahaina wildfire

The death toll in the Lahaina wildfire shot up by 25 on Friday — to 80 — as teams continued the grim work of surveying burned-out homes and businesses.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 5:08 AM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The toll of the Lahaina wildfire continues to mount.

On Friday, Maui County confirmed 25 additional fatalities in the blaze, bringing the total to 80.

Authorities also released a new Pacific Disaster Center analysis of the property damage that found some 2,200 structures damaged or destroyed, 86% of which are classified as residential.

Altogether, the wildfire has burned more than 2,100 acres and is 85% contained.

Latest developments:

  • Governor to hold Saturday news conference

Gov. Josh Green and Maui Mayor Richard Bissen will hold a news conference at 4:30 p.m. Saturday to discuss the latest on disaster response and relief efforts for impacted residents.

Other speakers will include:

  • FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell
  • U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono
  • U.S. Small Business Administration Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman
  • and U.S. Fire Administrator Dr. Lori Moore-Merrell

Hawaii News Now will carry the news conference live on air and online.

Caption
  • Cell phone service being restored in West Maui

Officials says cell phone service remains spotty in West Maui, but is approving.

Residents are encouraged to limit phone calls and video streaming.

Instead, they should use text messaging to free up bandwidth.

  • Access to West Maui remains restricted

Police are continuing to restrict access into West Maui through both Maalaea and Waihee.

The worst-hit area of Lahaina town remains barricades and people are being urged to stay out.

Residents of other areas of Lahaina are being allowed to return under strict rules.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The death toll from a wildfire that ripped through Lahaina continues to climb.
Police close access again to fire-ravaged Lahaina amid safety concerns
New satellite images show the scale of the devastation of Lahaina.
Death toll from Lahaina wildfire stands at 55; governor says town is ‘gone’
The death toll in the Lahaina wildfire shot up by 25 on Friday — to 80 — as teams continued the...
Death toll in Lahaina wildfire climbs to 80 as recovery efforts continue
Kokua Maui
Want to help those devastated by the Maui wildfires? Here’s how
Maui County says 36 people are now confirmed dead in the devastating wildfires that have...
At least 36 people confirmed dead in devastating wildfires: Maui County

Latest News

The death toll in the Lahaina wildfire shot up by 25 on Friday — to 80 — as teams continued the...
Death toll in Lahaina wildfire climbs to 80 as recovery efforts continue
The fires in Lahaina ripped through homes, businesses and cars.
PHOTOS: Devastation in Lahaina stretches for miles
Flames engulf the hall of historic Waiola Church in Lahaina and nearby Lahaina Hongwanji...
State confirms sirens did not sound as ferocious wildfire ripped through Lahaina
The Maui High School gymnasium was converted into an evacuation site for evacuees.
DOE plans phased reopenings for schools in Upcountry, South and Central Maui