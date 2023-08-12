Lahaina couple: “I thought we were going to die.”

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Terrifying moments for a Lahaina couple as they escaped from their beloved community. They say the wildfire fire started behind their home and believe they were among the first to get out.

Jill and Mike Perkins moved to Lahaina to retire last year from California. They lived on Mill Street near the Maria Lanakila Catholic Church, but on Tuesday afternoon, they they thought they were doing to die

Jill Perkins took cellphone video during the ordeal.

“Oh my God. Oh. I think we need to load up the car maybe. Oh my God. It is so close,” said Jill Perkins.

The Perkins say the Lahaina fire started just behind their home around 3:30 Tuesday. With no notice to evacuate, they jumped in their car with their dog, two cats and just a few items.

“Oh my God. This is a nightmare,” said Jill on the video.

As the angry flames roared all around them, they desperately tried to figure out how to escape.

“I thought we were going to die. I said oh my God this cannot be happening right now,” she said on video.

Their Lahaina home devoured by flames as they fled.

“I only took a video because I knew that would probably be the last time we’d be there and it’s just unbelievable to watch,” Jill Perkins told Hawaii News Now.

The Perkins say traffic was at a standstill because of live power lines across Honoapiilani Highway. Then Hawaiian Electric crews put down plywood over the lines and they drove over it car at a time. They say each second was excruciating.

“There were probably 80 cars in front of us,” said Mike Perkins.

“It just seemed like every second was 10 hours. I kept saying do we get out an run,” said Jill Perkins.

“Things are hitting our car like branches, embers were hitting our car, a live wire,” she added.

“I was terrified. I was concerned for our family and all the other people there,” said Mike Perkins.

They made it to Kahului in 2 and half hours. Their house now in ashes, but memories of their beloved Dickenson Plantation home and Lahaina still strong.

Thanks to insurance, the Perkins are now living in a hotel in Wailea. They say there is survivors guilt, but they are determine to rebuild and help their community come back.

