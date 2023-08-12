La Pietra to open campus for Maui students displaced by wildfires

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In response to recent wildfires that have devastated West Maui school grounds, La Pietra has opened its campus for students in need.

The private school, located near Kapiolani Park and the Honolulu Zoo, plans to provide breakfast and lunch, school supplies and student laptops to Maui students evacuated to Oahu.

Affected Maui students can also access curriculum and instruction, and mental and emotional support resources from the school.

“Our thoughts are with the many families and their communities impacted by this devastating tragedy. Our goal is to provide education and stability to those uprooted by this natural disaster,” said Interim Head of School Jennifer Grems.

If you or someone you know has a daughter in grades 6-12 who has been evacuated to Oahu due to the Maui Wildfires, you can reach out to La Pietra – Hawaii School for Girls at (808) 922-2744 and mauirelief@lapietra.edu.

