DOE plans phased reopenings for schools in Upcountry, South and Central Maui

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Education announced Friday afternoon that most public schools in Upcountry, South and Central Maui will begin phased reopenings starting next week.

The following schools will welcome staff back on Monday, Aug. 13 and students on Wednesday, Aug. 16:

Upcountry Maui

Kalama Intermediate

Haiku Elementary

Kula Elementary

Makawao Elementary

Paia Elementary

Pukalani Elementary

Central Maui

Maui High - student return date pending status of shelter

Baldwin High

Maui Waena Intermediate

Iao Intermediate

Kahului Elementary

Lihikai Elementary

Pomaikai Elementary

Puu Kukui Elementary

Waihee Elementary

Wailuku Elementary

South Maui

Kulanihakoi High

Lokelani Intermediate

Kihei Elementary

Kamalii Elementary

King Kekaulike High, however, will remain closed pending further evaluation.

The staggered schedule will allow the DOE to assess the damage and staffing capacity to ensure a safe reopening.

Meanwhile, four West Maui public schools will remain closed for at least another week.

They are:

Lahainaluna High

Lahaina Intermediate

Princess Nahienaena Elementary

King Kamehameha III Elementary

Hawaii News Now has confirmed Lahaina’s King Kamehameha III Elementary School was destroyed in the massive wildfire that decimated the town.

Starting Aug. 14, families impacted by the wildfires are encouraged to reenroll their children at another public school. Click here for more details.

Students with families who have adequate internet connection can enroll in the DOE’s distance learning program. Click here for more details.

The DOE is partnering with the Public Schools of Hawaii Foundation to support impacted schools. Click here for more information.

