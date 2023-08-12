Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

DOE plans phased reopenings for schools in Upcountry, South and Central Maui

The Maui High School gymnasium was converted into an evacuation site for evacuees.
The Maui High School gymnasium was converted into an evacuation site for evacuees.(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 5:49 PM HST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Education announced Friday afternoon that most public schools in Upcountry, South and Central Maui will begin phased reopenings starting next week.

The following schools will welcome staff back on Monday, Aug. 13 and students on Wednesday, Aug. 16:

Upcountry Maui

  • Kalama Intermediate
  • Haiku Elementary
  • Kula Elementary
  • Makawao Elementary
  • Paia Elementary
  • Pukalani Elementary

Central Maui

  • Maui High - student return date pending status of shelter
  • Baldwin High
  • Maui Waena Intermediate
  • Iao Intermediate
  • Kahului Elementary
  • Lihikai Elementary
  • Pomaikai Elementary
  • Puu Kukui Elementary
  • Waihee Elementary
  • Wailuku Elementary

South Maui

  • Kulanihakoi High
  • Lokelani Intermediate
  • Kihei Elementary
  • Kamalii Elementary

King Kekaulike High, however, will remain closed pending further evaluation.

The staggered schedule will allow the DOE to assess the damage and staffing capacity to ensure a safe reopening.

Meanwhile, four West Maui public schools will remain closed for at least another week.

They are:

  • Lahainaluna High
  • Lahaina Intermediate
  • Princess Nahienaena Elementary
  • King Kamehameha III Elementary

Hawaii News Now has confirmed Lahaina’s King Kamehameha III Elementary School was destroyed in the massive wildfire that decimated the town.

Starting Aug. 14, families impacted by the wildfires are encouraged to reenroll their children at another public school. Click here for more details.

Students with families who have adequate internet connection can enroll in the DOE’s distance learning program. Click here for more details.

The DOE is partnering with the Public Schools of Hawaii Foundation to support impacted schools. Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maui County says 36 people are now confirmed dead in the devastating wildfires that have...
At least 36 people confirmed dead in devastating wildfires: Maui County
New satellite images show the scale of the devastation of Lahaina.
Death toll from Lahaina wildfire stands at 55; governor says town is ‘gone’
Lahaina before and after photos
PHOTOS: A look at the devastation caused by wind-whipped brush fires on Maui
Kokua Maui
Want to help those devastated by the Maui wildfires? Here’s how
The death toll from a wildfire that ripped through Lahaina continues to climb.
Police close access to fire-ravaged Lahaina amid safety concerns as search for victims continue

Latest News

People flocked to the Capitol to support fire-ravaged communities.
Mountains of donations for Maui collected at Hawaii State Capitol
Communities across the state have been organizing donation drives for Maui — and some of the...
Tiny Molokai makes a ‘huge’ contribution to help their neighbors on Maui
People are flocking to the shelter to help their neighbors.
Maui emergency shelter also a key drop-off point for donations
En esta fotografía cortesía de Tiffany Kidder Winn se pueden ver autos calcinados después del...
Coast Guard works to determine how many boats sunk in Lahaina harbor
Since the Maui wildfire disaster started, communities across the state have been organizing...
Tiny Molokai makes a ‘huge’ contribution to help their neighbors on Maui