DOE plans phased reopenings for schools in Upcountry, South and Central Maui
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Education announced Friday afternoon that most public schools in Upcountry, South and Central Maui will begin phased reopenings starting next week.
The following schools will welcome staff back on Monday, Aug. 13 and students on Wednesday, Aug. 16:
Upcountry Maui
- Kalama Intermediate
- Haiku Elementary
- Kula Elementary
- Makawao Elementary
- Paia Elementary
- Pukalani Elementary
Central Maui
- Maui High - student return date pending status of shelter
- Baldwin High
- Maui Waena Intermediate
- Iao Intermediate
- Kahului Elementary
- Lihikai Elementary
- Pomaikai Elementary
- Puu Kukui Elementary
- Waihee Elementary
- Wailuku Elementary
South Maui
- Kulanihakoi High
- Lokelani Intermediate
- Kihei Elementary
- Kamalii Elementary
King Kekaulike High, however, will remain closed pending further evaluation.
The staggered schedule will allow the DOE to assess the damage and staffing capacity to ensure a safe reopening.
Meanwhile, four West Maui public schools will remain closed for at least another week.
They are:
- Lahainaluna High
- Lahaina Intermediate
- Princess Nahienaena Elementary
- King Kamehameha III Elementary
Hawaii News Now has confirmed Lahaina’s King Kamehameha III Elementary School was destroyed in the massive wildfire that decimated the town.
Starting Aug. 14, families impacted by the wildfires are encouraged to reenroll their children at another public school. Click here for more details.
Students with families who have adequate internet connection can enroll in the DOE’s distance learning program. Click here for more details.
The DOE is partnering with the Public Schools of Hawaii Foundation to support impacted schools. Click here for more information.
