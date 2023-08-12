Tributes
Assessment maps reveal extensive structural damage and residential impact of Maui wildfires

Maui Wildfires
Maui Wildfires(CNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 8:09 AM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The County of Maui Pacific Disaster Center and FEMA released damage assessment maps illustrating the extent of the devastation caused by the Maui wildfires.

As of Aug 11, the PDC reported that the Lahaina Fire had impacted approximately 2,719 structures, out of which 2,207 suffered damage or were destroyed entirely.

The fire also consumed 2,170 acres of land.

Notably, a significant 86% of the buildings exposed to the flames were categorized as residential properties.

