Amid mounting questions, state AG’s office to conduct review of Maui wildfire response

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Attorney General’s Office said it would conduct a comprehensive review of “critical decision-making” on the Maui wildfires, which have left dozens dead, razed entire communities and destroyed at least 1,000 structures in Lahaina alone.

The review comes amid mounting questions about why sirens didn’t sound in Lahaina and concerns that residents weren’t told of the danger earlier, giving them more time to leave.

Maui reports 12 additional wildfire fatalities, bringing death toll to 67

Attorney General Anne Lopez said the review will look at policies and decision leading up to, during and after the wildfire that destroyed historic Lahaina town and others.

“The Department of the Attorney General shares the grief felt by all in Hawaii, and our hearts go out to everyone affected by this tragedy,” Lopez said, in a news release.

“My Department is committed to understanding the decisions that were made before and during the wildfires and to sharing with the public the results of this review. As we continue to support all aspects of the ongoing relief effort, now is the time to begin this process of understanding.”

Speaking on Sunrise on Friday, Gov. Josh Green said questions about what went wrong will be answered.

