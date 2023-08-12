Tributes
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, fiancee to donate $100M for Maui relief

Jeff Bezos and fiancee Lauren Sanchez
By Isa Farfan
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 2:50 PM HST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his fiancee Lauren Sanchez announced they’ll donate $100 million to Maui wildfire relief efforts.

“Jeff and I are heartbroken by what’s happening in Maui. We are thinking of the families that have lost so much and a community that has been left devastated,” Sanchez wrote.

Want to help those devastated by the Maui wildfires? Here’s how

The couple says the money will be used to help Maui get back on its feet over the next years.

Bezos owns a compound on Maui reportedly worth $78 million.

Meanwhile, pro golfer Colin Morikawa said he’ll donate $1,000 each time he makes a birdie on the PGA Tour this month.

Morikawa said his grandfather used to own a restaurant along the historic Front Street in Lahaina called “The Morikawa Restaurant.”

He will determine where the funds go as the “situation evolves.”

