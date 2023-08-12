Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, fiancee to donate $100M for Maui relief

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his fiancee Lauren Sanchez announced they’ll donate $100 million to Maui wildfire relief efforts.

“Jeff and I are heartbroken by what’s happening in Maui. We are thinking of the families that have lost so much and a community that has been left devastated,” Sanchez wrote.

The couple says the money will be used to help Maui get back on its feet over the next years.

Bezos owns a compound on Maui reportedly worth $78 million.

Meanwhile, pro golfer Colin Morikawa said he’ll donate $1,000 each time he makes a birdie on the PGA Tour this month.

Morikawa said his grandfather used to own a restaurant along the historic Front Street in Lahaina called “The Morikawa Restaurant.”

He will determine where the funds go as the “situation evolves.”

