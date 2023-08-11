Tributes
With cells down and power out, families struggle to connect with missing loved ones

The death toll from the catastrophic wildfire in Lahaina grew by 17 people Thursday — to 53 — as the governor got his first look at the devastation.
By Isa Farfan
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:34 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui Police Chief John Pelletier estimates as many as 1,000 residents on Maui are unaccounted and authorities are scrambling to determine their whereabouts.

Tragically, some have died.

But Pelletier said many of those unaccounted for likely simply can’t get in touch with loved ones because cell phones are down in so many areas or they don’t have their cell phone with them.

Authorities establish resource center for Maui residents scrambling to track down loved ones

To address the situation, Maui County has opened a family assistance center in Kahului to help connect evacuees with their loved ones. Families can report missing members at the center, but the county officials did not say what happens with the reports after they are made.

For family members disconnected from loved ones during the fire, it is hard to know where to begin.

Widespread communication problems are impacting many families’ search efforts.

Death toll from Lahaina wildfire now at 53; governor says historic town is ‘gone’

Melinda Young is searching for her coworker Mona Cole.

“If I could go over there I would go to her place but I heard you couldn’t even call the police and ask them to go because of what’s going on,” Young said.

Lahaina resident Liza Tobias evacuated her home Tuesday night.

Her father, Carlos, refused to leave. She said she hopes that someone picked him up and communication problems are keeping him from contacting her.

“Maybe my dad is at Maui Prep or some other person in my neighborhood that. … I would recognize and did you find him did you see him anywhere?” Tobias said.

For details on the resource center, click here.

