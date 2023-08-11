Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Target adds Starbucks orders to curbside pickup

There are more than 1,700 Target stores with both Starbucks cafes and curbside pickup.
There are more than 1,700 Target stores with both Starbucks cafes and curbside pickup.(TARGET, KING, CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:38 AM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Target’s curbside pickup will soon include orders from Starbucks.

Just show the Target app and place your order for pickup. You will get a prompt in the app to order something from Starbucks.

Once you park in the Target drive-up parking area, indicate you’ve arrived in the Target app and a team member will deliver your order along with your Starbucks.

There are more than 1,700 Target stores with both Starbucks cafes and curbside pickup.

Target said the drive-up service that includes Starbucks orders will be available at all locations by October.

The retailer said you can now also make returns from your car.

Just start your return in the Target app from “order details” and select “drive-up return.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maui County says 36 people are now confirmed dead in the devastating wildfires that have...
At least 36 people confirmed dead in devastating wildfires: Maui County
Lahaina before and after photos
PHOTOS: A look at the devastation caused by wind-whipped brush fires on Maui
New satellite images show the scale of the devastation of Lahaina.
Death toll from Lahaina wildfire rises to 55; governor says town is ‘gone’
PHOTOS: Wildfires wreak havoc on Maui
Dramatic new ground-level footage shows heartbreaking devastation in Lahaina
Wild grass fires spreading across Maui
Want to help those devastated by the Maui wildfires? Here’s how

Latest News

The county will now air updates on Maui radio stations 3 times a day at 9 a.m., noon and 3 p.m.
Maui radio stations airing county updates throughout the day
Oxygen masks dropped down on an American Airlines flight Thursday after the cabin...
‘Your mind wanders’: Flyer recalls frightening moments after plane drops 15K feet in minutes
FILE - Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before boarding his plane at...
Judge warns of restraints to what evidence Trump can talk about, agrees to limited protective order
PHOTOS: Wildfires wreak havoc on Maui
Residents impacted by Maui wildfires can apply now for FEMA assistance
David Weiss, the U.S. Attorney who is investigating Hunter Biden, has been appointed as special...
EXPLAINER: The origins of special counsels, their powers and what to expect in the Hunter Biden probe