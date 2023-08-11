As scope of Maui disaster widens, state puts new rules in place to prevent price gouging

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A price freeze has been enacted by Hawaii’s Office of Consumer Protection to prevent prices of necessities from skyrocketing as a result of the deadly wildfires.

The state said merchants must sell items at “pre-emergency prices” through Aug. 31.

The freeze applies to goods and supplies needed to cope with the emergency including food, water gasoline, cooking fuel, generators, medical supplies and other materials.

OCP Executive Director Mana Moriarty said the freeze is the result of emergency proclamations.

Merchants who sell commodities above pre-emergency prices could face fines.

To report suspected price gouging, call the Consumer Resource Center at 808-587-4272.

Complaints can also be filed online at OCP’s portal at https://consumercomplaint.hawaii.gov/.

