Police searching for missing 7-year-old Kapolei boy

Jahrem Britton
Jahrem Britton(Courtesy)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 5:14 AM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are looking for a 7-year-old Kapolei boy missing since Thursday night.

Jahrem Britton is described as 4 feet tall and weighing about 55 pounds.

He was last seen leaving his townhome on Palahia Street in Kapolei about 6:00 p.m.

At about 6:26 p.m., his cell phone placed him in the area of the upper parking lot of his townhome complex, police said.

Anyone who spots him is asked to call 911.

