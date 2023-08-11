Police searching for missing 7-year-old Kapolei boy

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are looking for a 7-year-old Kapolei boy missing since Thursday night.

Jahrem Britton is described as 4 feet tall and weighing about 55 pounds.

He was last seen leaving his townhome on Palahia Street in Kapolei about 6:00 p.m.

At about 6:26 p.m., his cell phone placed him in the area of the upper parking lot of his townhome complex, police said.

Anyone who spots him is asked to call 911.

