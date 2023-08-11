Tributes
LIVE: Coast Guard to offer update on wildfire response, recovery

En esta fotografía cortesía de Tiffany Kidder Winn se pueden ver autos calcinados después del...
En esta fotografía cortesía de Tiffany Kidder Winn se pueden ver autos calcinados después del paso de un incendio, el miércoles 9 de agosto de 2023, en Lahaina, Hawai. (Tiffany Kidder Winn via AP)(Tiffany Kidder Winn | AP)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 12:53 PM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The grim search continues for victims of the wildfire that decimated historic Lahaina town, where the death toll stands at 55.

Meanwhile, a long list of county, state and federal agencies are aiding in the response and recovery efforts, and the Coast Guard is holding a news conference to discuss its efforts.

WATCH LIVE:
Here are some of the latest updates:

